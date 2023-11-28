Man wins $2 million lottery after friend urges him to ‘go big or go home’ with $50 ticket

Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST
GLOUCESTER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a friend of his to thank after hitting a $2 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michael Silva became the first to claim its $2 million prize while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game earlier this month.

Silva shared with lottery officials that he asked a friend what he should do with his winnings after he had won $50 from a $10 ticket.

And the friend told him to “go big or go home.” So, Silva decided to try his luck on a $50 ticket, which turned out to be the $2 million winner.

Lottery officials said Silva chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Gloucester area which will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game offers grand prizes up to $25 million with an overall prize payout of 82 percent.

