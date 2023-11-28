Man hit, killed by truck while walking in Wilton

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after being hit by a truck while walking over the weekend in Wilton.

It happened on the Munson Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police tell the Sun Journal a vehicle heading in the same direction struck 29-year-old Levi Jewell.

The paper says Jewell, who was wearing dark clothing, died at the scene.

The Sun Journal reports Jewell had just moved to town earlier that day.

The crash remains under investigation.

