Man hit, killed by truck while walking in Wilton

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after being hit by a truck while walking over the weekend in Wilton.

It happened on the Munson Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police tell the Sun Journal a vehicle heading in the same direction struck 29-year-old Levi Jewell.

The paper says Jewell, who was wearing dark clothing, died at the scene.

The Sun Journal reports Jewell had just moved to town earlier that day.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bucksport Crash
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Bucksport

