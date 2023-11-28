Maine defenseman Grayson Arnott learned the game from Stanley Cup-winning uncle, Jason

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Hockey runs in the family for Maine sophomore defenseman Grayson Arnott.

He also credits his father, Wade, and family (WABI)

His uncle, Jason, won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2000 and was a two-time NHL All-Star during his pro career.

Grayson described how learning from his uncle has helped his game as he’s reached college hockey.

“He’s helped me tremendously, along with my dad, Wade. It’s just little things here and there like shooting the puck from the point, releases, even the way I tape my stick, and things like that. He’s a huge part of my life and development of my game,” said Arnott.

“You want your defensemen to get up and down the ice and make plays. He can do that. He does it without getting himself in too much trouble defensively because he knows how to pick his battles,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

Grayson’s extended family also includes former Canadian football punter Burke Dales and former WNBA player and current NFL Network reporter, Stacey Dales.

Maine is back on the ice Friday at 7 p.m. for the Border Battle against New Hampshire at Alfond Arena.

It matches up the No. 11 Black Bears and No. 15 Wildcats.

Every Hockey East game so far this season has been a ranked matchup for Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.