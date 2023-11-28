Holiday tree delivered to Downtown Bangor

West Market Square in Bangor
West Market Square in Bangor
By Grace Bradley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor is getting into the holiday spirit.

Tuesday morning, West Market Square received a special delivery - a 39-foot tall holiday tree harvested right here in Bangor.

Hartt’s Electric in Levant and Frazier Signal Technologies donated their time and equipment to help raise the tree and string the lights, alongside Bangor Public Works.

You can watch the tree become alive and aglow at the Festival of Lights parade this Saturday night.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony at the end featuring a special appearance by Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

