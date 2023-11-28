Governor Mills cuts ribbon following technical school expansion

ribbon cutting
ribbon cutting(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - “Despite the transformative role that CTEs play in the lives of our young people and the role they play in building a skilled workforce for our state to strengthen our economy. Still, for decades, Maine has not done nearly enough to modernize or expand these very effective workforce training programs.” said Governor Janet Mills.

Northern Penobscot Technical Center will now be able to educate twice as many welders as before thanks to a $570,000 dollar investment from the governor’s Maine Recovery and Jobs Plan.

“We were at capacity, kind of having to turn students away or putting a cap on our enrollment. So now, we’re able to take, 60 students potentially.” said Dylan Thompson, a welding instructor at the school.

“Whether it’s welders, electricians, automotive technicians, etc., these are all very necessary trades. They’re not going away tomorrow. AI is not going to be replacing them, no matter what you think, and I’m delighted that they’re getting trained. People getting trained right here in Lincoln, Maine from the five sending communities and schools to get a good paying job right out of school.” added the governor.

On Tuesday, the governor used scissors made by the students to cut the ribbon on the expansion that aims to allow more students to gain the skills and national certifications they need to secure those in demand jobs.

“I’m a lawyer. You can find a lot of lawyers in Maine. In most places, you can’t find a plumber, a welder, electrician, a good automotive person. And that’s why we need a lot of good people in the trades.” stated the governor.

“I mean, I came here, graduated from here. I kind of took over the spot of my own instructor, so, it’s cool to see the program grow from what he had it at and then where we’re taking it now.” added welding instructor, Scott Cornell.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
