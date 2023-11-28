Funding to be used to research alternatives to traditional lobster traps

MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Department of Marine Resources has received over $5 million from two grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

The funding will be used to research alternatives to traditional lobster traps to reduce the risk of injury and death to north Atlantic right whales.

Two different research programs will start in the spring of 2024.

The gear being tested will be loaned to fishermen to use and provide feedback on.

