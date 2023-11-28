Firefighters battling house fire in Orono Tuesday morning

Drivers should expect significant delays in that area
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Fire fighters are battling a fire on Main Street in Orono at this hour.

Crews were called to Main Street around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Fire fighters from numerous towns are on scene.

Orono Fire posting on Facebook that drivers should expect significant delays in the area of Main Street between Willow and Sunset Drives.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

