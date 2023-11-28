Event at Ellsworth Library Tuesday to benefit Lewiston victims

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - On this Giving Tuesday, Maine Authors for Lewiston are in Ellsworth right now raising money to go to recovery efforts in Lewiston.

Nine authors from the group of more than 70 who have come together to support Lewiston are at the Ellsworth Public Library and will be there until 3 p.m. today signing and selling their books.

They will be donating the proceeds from today’s sale to the Central Maine Medical Center Compassionate Care Fund, the City of Lewiston Support Fund and the Maine Community Foundation Lewiston-Auburn Response Fund.

This is a list of authors that are in Ellsworth now:

Claire Ackroyd

Michelle Shores

Cynthia Thayer

Gretchen Cherington

John Cobb

Brook Merrow

Kelly Brooks-Bay

Ed Rice

If you can’t make it to the library today, here is a list of events happening over the next few weeks:

Baxter Memorial Library (Gorham) - Thursday, November 30, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Belfast Public Library (Belfast) - Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Patten Free Library (Bath) - Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

McArthur Public Library (Biddeford) - Thursday, December 7, 2023, 4:30 p.m - 7:00 p.m.

Auburn Public Library - Saturday, December 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Camden Public Library - Thursday, December 14, 2023, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Lewiston Public Library - Saturday, December 16, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

