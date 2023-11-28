Cold Overnight With Wind Chill Values Above & Below Zero

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak upper-level disturbance continues to cross the region this evening and will bring a peppering of snow showers across the region. These will eventually pertain to only the mountains overnight and the rest of the region will have mostly clear skies. It will be a cold night with lows dropping into the teens & 20s and because of the wind it will FEEL colder. WNW winds overnight will gust up to 20-25 mph and will make temperatures FEEL like the single digits above and below zero into early Wednesday morning.

Bundle up Wednesday morning as frigid temperatures and even colder wind chill values are expected. The wind will be the strongest in the morning out of the west gusting up to 20 mph and will be tapering off into the afternoon. Highs by the afternoon will be mostly below freezing in the 20s and low 30s. It will FEEL like the teens and 20s with the slight wind.

A warm front will cross the region starting Wednesday night and will bring warmer conditions to end the week. Thursday will have a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s along with a WSW breeze.

It will be a warm first day of December as Friday will have temperatures well into the 40s. There will be an area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio River Valley and will begin to bring precipitation to our region by the afternoon. Most of the region should expect rain but there will be some locations across the north where a mix of rain & snow will be possible. This will be a fast-moving system so not much rain or snow is expected and should move out late Friday or early Saturday.

A nice day is expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s. We are expected to head towards a more active weather pattern by the second half of the weekend and into early next week. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with more clouds and a few flurries north. Lows in the teens and 20s and will feel like the single digits above and below zero. Westerly winds will gust up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold and breezy morning. Lighter WSW wind by the afternoon only gusting to 15 mph. Highs in the 20s and low 30s will feel like the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. WSW wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with mostly rain, some mixing north, by the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix likely with highs in the 30s.

