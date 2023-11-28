Brewer animal hospital raising money to cover pets’ medical costs

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - On this Giving Tuesday, a veterinary clinic in Brewer kicked off a raffle that will benefit animals in need.

The Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic is raising money for its Giving Tree fund. The program helps cover the cost of care for pets of families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

According to the clinic, they reserve the money for patients who have a good prognosis with medical care.

They are currently raffling off three baskets. There’s a kid and family themed one that includes a bike. The other two are cat and dog themed.

There are other items, like ornaments and bandanas, for sale at the clinic, too.

All the money raised will go into the fund that’s already done so much for local Mainers.

“A lot of times it’s just tears. You know, they can’t even say anything. And some of the families will come back to donate when they’re financially stable to kind of pass it forward for next time. We also have had clients who have seen the sign and said, ‘Someone did this for me 20 years ago, so I’m gonna pay it back now,’” said Dr. Ai Takeuchi, co-medical director, EMEVC.

To purchase items or enter the raffle you can stop by the clinic on Dirigo Drive between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. weekdays.

If you stop by when the hospital is open, there may be a wait as they care for patients.

