Breezy & Cold Today, Few Snow Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state today, giving us a chance for some scattered snow showers and possibly a heavier snow squall otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today. West/northwest winds will continue to usher colder air into the region which will limit our heating a bit with temperatures mainly in the 30s for highs today, about 10°-15° colder than yesterday. The west/northwest winds could gust to 25 MPH giving us the added wind chill at times too. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight and colder temperatures with colder air in place. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-teens to low 20s from north to south, warmest along the coast.

High pressure will bring us a dry day Wednesday. We’ll see increasing clouds as the day progresses with temperatures in the 20s to near 30°. It’ll still be breezy so wind chills will be in the teens at times throughout the day. High pressure will move to our south Thursday which will turn our winds around out of the southwest and usher warmer, more seasonable air back into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. A weak system approaching the area Friday will give us a chance for some rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will be a bit warmer again with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. High pressure returns for Saturday giving us a dry and seasonable start to the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Breezy. Highs between 29°-39°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 15°-23°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Breezy and cold. Highs between 23°-33°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

