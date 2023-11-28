Bangor police chase ends with one taken to hospital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A police chase in Bangor late Monday night resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

Bangor Police say a report came in around 11:30 p.m. of a man acting suspiciously on Second Street.

While an officer headed to that area, the caller said the man was now driving a vehicle in the middle of the street.

The officer found the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over.

According to police, the vehicle appeared to almost stop, then sped off.

The driver eventually lost control at the intersection of Cedar and Hammond Streets.

The vehicle rolled over and hit a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Their name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.