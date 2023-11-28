Bangor company provides support to other businesses this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space is helping small businesses through its second annual Shop Local Holiday Fair this weekend.

The fair will take place this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rize in Bangor.

But, Rize owner Ashleigh Briggs said this isn’t just any holiday fair.

“The idea for the holiday fair was to provide a space for smaller, local-based businesses to have a space to showcase those businesses,” said Briggs. “A lot of the vendors that will be here are exclusively online or are just getting started and don’t have access to those storefronts.”

This coincides with some of the core goals of the company.

“A mission of our company is to help bring people and organizations together so that they can be successful in whatever it is that they are doing,” said Briggs. “We provide spaces for them to effectively work outside of the home, but we also provide spaces for community members to come together and collaborate in ways that they might not otherwise have an opportunity to do.”

The community space at Rize allows both small businesses and remote workers to have a place to collaborate and work.

“We want this to be an inviting space for them which includes all of those regular amenities like coffee and water and tea, comfortable seating, fast internet and things like that,” said Briggs.

One local business owner, Jessica Chabre, said Rize has made her feel at home in Maine, especially since she is originally from out of state.

“I look forward to coming here everyday, and I look forward to seeing all of the faces that are here everyday. And it’s just, it’s a very welcoming space and it feels like home.”

If you’re still in need of some holiday shopping, Briggs said the fair is the perfect place to go and cross some of those gifts off your list while supporting Maine local businesses.

For more information, you can head to their website at https://www.rizemaine.com/.

