Bangor City Hall services relocate during renovations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor city services will be moving to a different location while City Hall gets a remodel.

Services are relocating to the Penquis building at 262 Harlow Street.

City Hall will closed to the public on December 15th while they move.

City services at the Penquis building will open on Monday, December 18th.

City Hall is expected to be closed for about 18 months.

Essential services including clerk, treasury, assessing, code, and more will be available at the Penquis building.

There are two separate entrances in the back of the building that will be for City use.

Penquis transportation services including accessing bus passes and bus tickets will now be accessed at the main entrance of Penquis.

