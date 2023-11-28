2 found dead at home in Searsmont

Searsmont, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office found two people dead at a home in Searsmont this afternoon, that according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to the Bourough Road residence to investigate.

The two deceased adults are being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies.

No other information was released by authorities, but they do say there is no risk to the public.

