Skate with the Bears returns December 3rd

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - This coming weekend is set to be a fun one in Orono.

On Friday the Maine Men’s Hockey Team is taking on New Hampshire at 7:00 PM.

Those in attendance are asked to wear blue for the “Blue Out” and consider contributing to the toy drive.

On Sunday at 5:00 PM Men’s hockey is set to take on UConn.

Following the completion of the game fans can lace up their skates and skate around the Alfond while getting the chance to meet the players.

“It’s fun to see how many people come out and little kids especially. I have little kids so it’s always fun when after a game to go out and spend a little time with the community that supports us so well,” said head coach Ben Barr.

While tickets for those games are no longer available online, a select number of tickets will be available at the ticket office 2 hours prior to puck drop.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.