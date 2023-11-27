Santa flies into Portland, Maine this week for Holiday at Hadlock

Hadlock Field
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It’s that time again! Santa will be flying into Hadlock Field on a helicopter this weekend.

The Sea Dogs will once again host Holiday at Hadlock this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free event will have arts and crafts, free hot chocolate and cookies, a make-your-s’mores station, holiday music, face painters and balloon twisters.

The highlight however happens as Santa arrives from the North Pole to Hadlock via his helicopter, ELF One.

Santa is scheduled to land at 11 a.m. and will be available to meet with children and take photos.

The event is free, but fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys-for-Tots program.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bucksport Crash
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Bucksport

Latest News

Broccoli field at Circle B Farms in Caribou
Maine-grown broccoli hits Hannaford freezer shelves
tree limb
‘My whole house shook’ Bangor woman shares storm experience
Online subscription delivers the taste and stories behind Maine coffee
Online subscription delivers the taste and stories behind Maine coffee
Office of Child and Family Services provides update to the state of Maine's child welfare system
Head of Maine’s Child and Family Services has resigned