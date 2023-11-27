Santa flies into Portland, Maine this week for Holiday at Hadlock

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It’s that time again! Santa will be flying into Hadlock Field on a helicopter this weekend.

The Sea Dogs will once again host Holiday at Hadlock this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free event will have arts and crafts, free hot chocolate and cookies, a make-your-s’mores station, holiday music, face painters and balloon twisters.

The highlight however happens as Santa arrives from the North Pole to Hadlock via his helicopter, ELF One.

Santa is scheduled to land at 11 a.m. and will be available to meet with children and take photos.

The event is free, but fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys-for-Tots program.

