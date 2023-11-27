Rockland police foil attempt at early Black Friday shopping at local department store

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police say they responded to an incident of unsanctioned pre-Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving day.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to an alarm call at a local department store at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, the officers found a front window had been smashed out, and items inside had been knocked over.

With the help of officers from surrounding towns, they secured exit points and began to search for the unknown “burglar(s) who were still suspected to be inside the store.”

It was during the search when the officers discovered the culprit, caught red-hooved — a white-tailed fawn.

The deer was seen on police body camera video skidding to a halt at the end of an aisle before turning and bounding past the officer. The officers worked with store managers to herd the deer outside, before any serious injuries.

WMTW has heard unconfirmed reports that the deer saw Santa Claus in the store window and wanted to audition as an understudy for the flying reindeer.

Officials say the deer’s flying abilities needed some work.

