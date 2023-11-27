Rain, Snow and Windy This Morning, Drier & Brighter This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track from Southern Maine northeastward towards Houlton this morning then off to our northeast this afternoon. This will bring rain to most areas with some snow and rain/snow mix along and north of a line from Greenville to Millinocket. Precipitation will be steadiest and heaviest early today then taper off from southwest to northeast across the state by late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy skies will give way to some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible by this afternoon from Houlton to Millinocket to Greenville; 2″-4′ north and west of Greenville and back through the Western Mountains. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ will be possible near Northwest Aroostook County. This system will bring us a period of strong winds this morning as well especially along the coast. Southeast winds could gust to 60-65 MPH along the coast, 40-50 MPH inland and 30-40 MPH across the rest of the state. The strongest gusts will occur through late morning then the wind is expected to shift to the west/southwest and diminish as bit as we head into the afternoon with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 20s to near 30° for overnight lows.

A High Wind Warning is in effect this morning for the Midcoast through Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties where winds out of the southeast could gust to 60-65 MPH this morning. Expect the wind to diminish and turn to the west/southwest later this morning through the afternoon. (wabi)

A Wind Advisory is in effect this morning for inland locations where southeast winds could gust to 40-50 MPH. Power outages are possible. (wabi)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning for northern and western parts of the state where snow and rain/snow mix will fall this morning. Accumulations will be mainly confined to areas north and west of the Moosehead Region. (wabi)

Accumulations will be minimal across much of the north but areas in Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis and Northwest Aroostook Counties will see the bulk of the snow with as much as 4"-8" possible by this afternoon. (wabi)

Our Tuesday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds. An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state and will give us a chance for some scattered snow showers during the day, It’ll be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Westerly winds could gust to 25 MPH giving us the added wind chill. High pressure will bring us a dry day Wednesday. We’ll see increasing clouds as the day progresses with temperatures in the 20s to near 30°. It’ll still be breezy so wind chills will be in the teens at times Wednesday. A warm front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday allowing warmer, more seasonable air to come back into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. A weak system approaching the area Friday will give us a chance for some rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening.

Today: Rain, heavy at times this morning. Rain and snow mix Greenville to Millinocket north. Precipitation will taper off from west to east by late morning into the early afternoon. Breaks of sunshine will develop this afternoon. Southeast wind 15-30 MPH this morning with gusts to 60-65 MPH possible along the coast, 40-50 MPH inland and 30-40 MPH possible across the rest of the state. The wind will shift to the west/southwest and diminish to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible this afternoon. Highs today will range from 40°-50°.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the 20s. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered snow showers. Breezy. Highs between 28°-37°. West wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

