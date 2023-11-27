Online subscription delivers the taste and stories behind Maine coffee

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Do you have some Maine in your cup?

If not, we know some folks who can fix that.

“Maine Cup is a coffee subscription where we feature a different Maine coffee roaster each month,” explained Maine Cup Owner, Amanda Simko.

With more than 70 Maine roasters, Maine Cup brings you a taste from all around the state.

Rock City Coffee Sales Manager, Stephanie Kallio said, “I just think it’s really great that they’re doing this. It’s been really interesting because I didn’t know how many roasteries Maine had. I only knew about a few. I just had no idea.”

But, it’s more than a place to find coffee.

“One thing that we really enjoy is meeting the Maine coffee roasters. We visit every single coffee roaster that we work with. We complete videography and photography, and really start sharing their story because every single roaster has their own unique story and personalities, and we love all of it, and so, we have to share it. And hopefully, someone will connect with their story, and then, you know, build a relationship and hopefully drive more sales to the roasters directly,” said Amanda.

Roasters are happy to have the exposure to more coffee lovers!

“Wherever their subscribers are, whether they’re in Maine or another state, but it’s just really cool. That’s, you know, gonna be dozens more people, you know, dozens and dozens more people trying out our coffee,” said Kallio.

Amanda’s husband, Jesse Simko said, “It’s been all over. I think the the furthest that we’ve shipped to has been Hawaii. We have with clients in Florida. I think it was maybe Georgia that we got recently, but we have people from all over. And we’re now, as we’re getting into our first gifting season, we’re starting to see people using it as a way to provide coffee gifts for people that they love.”

All bringing much more into your cup.

“When someone makes coffee or has coffee, they fill their cup with their coffee, but they don’t understand all of the hands that touch the coffee. And Maine Cup is also about educating people on those hands and really, hopefully have more of a relationship in a way with the coffee cup because seeing all the work that goes into it is really important for us,” said Amanda.

For more information on a subscription, you can go to www.mainecup.com

