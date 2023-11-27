Nearly 30,000 Mainers without power Monday morning
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 30,000 Mainers are out of power after strong winds made their way through the state overnight.
As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, over 15,000 Versant Power customers and 12,000 CMP customers have lost power.
Both companies have several crews out working to restore power.
These numbers are updated every 10-15 minutes. For the most up-to-date outage numbers for Versant, click here. For the latest CMP numbers, click here.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.