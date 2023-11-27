‘My whole house shook’ Bangor woman shares storm experience

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A windstorm came through Maine early Monday morning.

It left tens of thousands without power, and some like Gloria Hebert, who lives on Essex Street in Bangor, dealing with damage and scary situations.

“So, I went out to go throw my trash and I heard it kind of cracking a little bit and I said, ‘oh, crap I got to get out of there.’ So, I came in, and I told the gentleman across the street that you better keep an eye on that because it’s about ready to fall and I went in the house to go finish up what I was doing, and all of a sudden, my whole house shook.” said Herbert.

While this specific limb fell on the street and away from the houses, safety officials say trees and branches can fall anywhere, including on homes and on wires, and people need to keep that in mind during stormy weather.

“I went in the house and all of a sudden, I heard it crashing, and it shook my house a little bit, came out and looked, and there it was on the ground.” added Hebert.

If you do see a tree bring some wires down, it’s best to stay away and call authorities.

“Looked out the door and there it was. So, I had to call the police and for them to call the electric company and the police came and it looked. They just came in and asked me questions.” concluded Hebert.

