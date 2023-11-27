More than a thousand Mainers still without power Monday

Power outages in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews will continue to restore power Tuesday to approximately 1,300 customers without power from the high winds and heavy rain storm on Monday.

Workers will remain in the field making any necessary repairs safely and as quickly as possible.

Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them.

At the height of the storm, nearly 30,000 Mainers lost power after strong winds made their way through the state overnight, Sunday.

For the most up-to-date outage numbers for Versant, click here.

For the latest CMP numbers, click here.

