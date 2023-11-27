More than a thousand Mainers still without power Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews will continue to restore power Tuesday to approximately 1,300 customers without power from the high winds and heavy rain storm on Monday.

Workers will remain in the field making any necessary repairs safely and as quickly as possible.

Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them.

At the height of the storm, nearly 30,000 Mainers lost power after strong winds made their way through the state overnight, Sunday.

