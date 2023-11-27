Maine State Police rule death in Biddeford as homicide

By WMTW
Nov. 27, 2023
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say that a death in Biddeford on Friday has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Police identify 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston as the victim.

A release says Biddeford Police responded to a 911 call of a person being shot at an apartment on State Street in Biddeford at 2:10 PM on Friday. Officers arrived and removed Sharif from the apartment, who later died from his injuries.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday.

State Police say the incident was isolated and that it along with Biddeford Police are investigating.

