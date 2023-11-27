Maine-grown broccoli hits Hannaford freezer shelves

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Move over, Green Giant. There’s a new brand of frozen broccoli in town.

This one helps Mainers feed their neighbors while filling their own stomachs.

“If you have ever driven up in The County in the months of September and October, all you see, in addition to potato fields, are broccoli fields,” said Matt Chin, president, Harvesting good.

If you shop at Hannaford, you may have noticed some new packaging in the freezer section.

Harvesting Good has been in the works for years through Good Shepherd Food Bank. The company launched with the goal of increasing access to quality, nutritious food for all Mainers while investing in local agriculture and businesses.

Frozen broccoli is Harvesting Good’s first endeavor.

“One, it is grown in great abundance and incredibly high quality in the state. The second piece that made broccoli an easy decision as a first product is that frozen broccoli is the number-one consumed frozen produce in New England. So we had supply, we had demand. Equally important, the harvest time for broccoli is after the blueberry harvest,” Chin said.

It all starts in Caribou where Circle B Farms grows the crop. Then, it’s off to W.R. Allen in Orland for flash freezing. Next, Jasper Wyman & Son in Cherryfield takes care of the packaging.

“They only process blueberries for about six weeks a year. So if we can give them work that extends the usage of their equipment, gives them another revenue source and extends the seasonal workforce, it’s a benefit for them as well,” Chin said.

Harvesting Good produced 500,000 pounds of frozen broccoli this year, which started hitting shelves in Hannaford stores across New England and New York earlier this month. Their goal is to eventually ramp up to five million pounds of frozen broccoli.

Harvesting Good gives any profits back to local food banks as they aim to end hunger in Maine one floret at a time.

“I have said that our success measure isn’t in profit dollars but it’s measured in years. If we can continually be in business, that means Harvesting Good will invest in Maine’s economy. This year we will invest about $1 million into the local Maine economy, and at 5 million pounds the investment would be closer to $10 million,” Chin said.

Harvesting Good’s ultimate goal is to expand their offerings to half a dozen products.

Whatever food item comes next, it has to be grown in New England, ideally Maine, and come either before the blueberry season or after broccoli.

