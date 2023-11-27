Head of Maine’s Child and Family Services has resigned

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The director of Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services has resigned.

Maine DHHS officials say Dr. Todd Landry has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons.

Bobbi Johnson, the Associate Director of Child Welfare Services, will serve as acting director until a replacement is found.

Landry has been with OCFS since 2019.

The resignation comes after the office has been under scrutiny regarding their handling of some child welfare cases in the state.

The office says they will continue to work to improve the child welfare system as the acting director steps in and after a new director is hired.

