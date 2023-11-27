Flurries and a light breeze on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought us rain, wind and snow Monday morning is exiting to our north. Skies are clearing as we head into the overnight hours and the winds are dying down.

Flurries are possible across the state on Tuesday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s and 30s. You will notice a breeze on Tuesday, but wind gusts will only reach about 25 mph.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday as high pressure takes control. Similar to Tuesday, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 20 and 30s once again. Also expect a bit of a breeze on Wednesday as well.

Thursday will be one of the nicest days this week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A low pressure system will slide up the coast of the Northeast on Friday. This could bring some showers to the state.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 24-31°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Flurries. Highs 27-38°. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20s to mid 30s. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mod 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

