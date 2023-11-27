Family of 7 loses home in Greenfield Township fire

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) -A family lost nearly everything after a fire destroyed their Greenfield Township home Sunday.

According to Milford Fire and Rescue, no one was injured, and they were able to save a cat.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, five children lived at the home with their parents.

They were not there at the time.

In addition to raising money, a family member is also collecting clothing donations. They need men’s (32/32 pants, XL shirts), women’s (size 4 pants, small/medium shirts), boy’s (4T and 5), and girl’s (7/8, 4T, 9-12 months) sizes.

