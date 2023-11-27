Ellsworth: The Sweet Spot holds donation drive to support SPCA of Hancock County

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Santa brought the holiday spirit to one small business in Ellsworth on Sunday.

The Sweet Spot, in Ellsworth, held a donation drive for the S-P-C-A of Hancock County to support animals in need.

Donations such as dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, toys, and much more were collected.

Visitors were able to take their picture with Santa and enjoy some sweet treats.

There were even little buckets of popcorn passed out.

“Every year around this time we usually give a large donation to the SPCA. One year, we went there with donations and we ended up coming home with two cats. So my husband was very happy with that that but you know, we have several animals and they’re important to us and we can’t adopt all of them, but we can help in other ways such as donating,” said Carolyn Corro, Owner of The Sweet Spot.

The Sweet Spot collects donations annually to help support animals in need at the SPCA of Hancock County.

