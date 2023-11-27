Caretaker accused of murdering 2 people in Maine

Tzara Jones
Tzara Jones(Oxford County Jail)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) - A person who police say was supposed to be taking care of two people in the Oxford County town of Denmark is accused of killing them.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Fuller Lane at about 2 p.m. Saturday to check on two people who lived there. When deputies arrived, they found both people dead inside.

The caretaker of the victims, Tzara Jones, 53 of Denmark, was taken to a hospital to be checked out. She was then charged with two counts of murder.

Court officials said Jones was due in court on Tuesday.

Investigators did not release the names of the victims on Sunday or say how they were killed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bucksport Crash
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Bucksport

Latest News

Power outages in Maine
Nearly 30,000 Mainers without power Monday morning
Water main break on Bay St in Winslow
ALERT: Boil water order in affect for portion of Winslow
The Sweet Spot collects donations annually to help support animals in need at the SPCA of...
Ellsworth: The Sweet Spot holds donation drive to support SPCA of Hancock County
The deer was seen on police body camera video skidding to a halt at the end of an aisle before...
Rockland police foil attempt at early Black Friday shopping at local department store