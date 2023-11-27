Caretaker accused of murdering 2 people in Maine

DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) - A person who police say was supposed to be taking care of two people in the Oxford County town of Denmark is accused of killing them.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Fuller Lane at about 2 p.m. Saturday to check on two people who lived there. When deputies arrived, they found both people dead inside.

The caretaker of the victims, Tzara Jones, 53 of Denmark, was taken to a hospital to be checked out. She was then charged with two counts of murder.

Court officials said Jones was due in court on Tuesday.

Investigators did not release the names of the victims on Sunday or say how they were killed.

