BGR Pooch Picked for TSA 2024 Canine Calendar

Kari the K9
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -He’s named after the Nordic God of wind and winter and now, a K-9 at the airport in Bangor is getting some national attention!

A Belgian Malinois named Kari is representing his birthday month of February in the TSA’s 2024 Canine Calendar.

Kari is one of fifteen K-9′s picked out of dozens of entries from across the country to appear in the calendar.

Kari is one half of the canine law enforcement duo alongside his handler.

He’s a hardworking pup and according to his write up in the calendar, he enjoys his special treat of Ritz Crackers and peanut butter.

To see this year’s calendar, click here.

