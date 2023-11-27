BGR Pooch Picked for TSA 2024 Canine Calendar

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -He’s named after the Nordic God of wind and winter and now, a K-9 at the airport in Bangor is getting some national attention!

A Belgian Malinois named Kari is representing his birthday month of February in the TSA’s 2024 Canine Calendar.

Kari is one of fifteen K-9′s picked out of dozens of entries from across the country to appear in the calendar.

Kari is one half of the canine law enforcement duo alongside his handler.

He’s a hardworking pup and according to his write up in the calendar, he enjoys his special treat of Ritz Crackers and peanut butter.

To see this year’s calendar, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.