ALERT: Boil water order in affect for portion of Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Due to a a water main break on Bay St in Winslow Sunday night, there is a boil water order in affect for the following areas:

Bay St, China Rd between Lithgow St and Cushman Rd, and Cushman Rd North of Norton St (including Clifford Ave, Stuart St, and Lessard St) in Winslow.

All Kennebec Water customers in that area must boil all water for one minute before consumption.

The length of the order isn’t known but the hope is that service will be restored later Monday.

