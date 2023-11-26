The Sweet Spot holds donation drive for SPCA of Hancock County

Ellsworth
Ellsworth(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 26, 2023
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -Santa brought the holiday spirit to one small business this Sunday.

The Sweet Spot, in Ellsworth, held a donation drive for the SPCA of Hancock County to support animals in need.

Visitors were able to take their picture with Santa and enjoy some sweet treats. There were even little buckets of popcorn passed out.

Donations such as dog & cat food, cleaning supplies, toys, and much more were collected.

“Every year around this time we usually give a large donation to the SPCA. One year we went there with donations, and we ended up coming home with two cats. So, my husband wasn’t very happy with that, but you know, we have several animals and they’re important to us and we can’t adopt all of them, but we can help in other ways such as donating,” said Carolyn Corro, owner of The Sweet Spot.

The Sweet Spot collects donations annually to help support animals in need at the SPCA of Hancock County.

For more information on how to donate, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

