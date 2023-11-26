River of Trees returns to Augusta

River of Trees
River of Trees(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta held it’s annual River of Trees over the long weekend.

42 local companies decked out trees at The Augusta Teen Center with plenty of gifts and decor.

The event started back in 2016, and this is the most trees they have had so far.

Those in attendance had to pay two dollars to look, and fifty cents for each ticket to possibly to take home a tree and all the gifts that come with it.

”It really brings our community together. Everyone is extremely generous, everybody’s having a great time. Everyone comes down to participate and see us, and help out and it’s just, as I said, a great community event to bring us all together.” said Tracey Taylor, Co-chair, River of Trees.

“Like, if there’s any trees that have sports equipment, or like, something that’s related to sports, I like those trees.” added Kai, who won a hockey themed tree last year.

The money raised benefited the teen center and The Augusta Downtown Alliance.

The teen center also held a bake sale alongside the River of Trees event.

