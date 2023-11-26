Rain, wind, and snow overnight into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll round off the weekend a little bit warmer and dry. Temperatures will warm back up to around average for this time of year. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30′s north and lower 40′s Downeast. Clouds will increase later this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching storm system moving in overnight. An area of low pressure will ride up the New England coast tonight into Monday and pass over the coast of Maine. Most of the region will get rain, including Bangor and Downeast Maine. However, there will be enough cold air for portions of northern Maine to sustain some accumulating snowfall. As of right now it looks like the rain/snow line will set up on a line from Greenville to Houlton, with snow north of the line and rain south. Expect a coating to 2″ just north of Dover-Foxcroft to Millinocket and into Houlton, with 2-4″ pushing into Greenville. The highest snow totals will be in the mountains and far northwestern Maine where 4-8″ is possible.

In terms of rainfall, expect a widespread .75″ - 1.50″ for areas expected to stay rain for the entire event. The highest totals will be along the coast. As the low passes over the coastline, winds will really begin to ramp up. Winds will be out of the southeast with gusts between 30-40 mph, some locations along the immediate coast could see gusts over 50 mph. Some splash over as well as minor coastal flooding will be possible during high tide Monday morning, which is around 10:00 AM.

This system will begin to wrap up late Monday afternoon/early evening. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 30′s north and mid to upper 40′s Downeast. Cooler drier air will work in behind this system Monday night into Tuesday, which may allow for left over moisture on roadways to freeze and cause slick spots Tuesday morning. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the upper 20′s to low 30′s north and mid to upper 30′s Downeast. It will remain breezy through Tuesday and even into Wednesday with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

We’ll stay on the drier side through the rest of the work week with the best chance of seeing some more precipitation next weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds Sunday evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north and lower 40′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Rain with some snow in the mountains moves in overnight. Increasing winds out of the SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain with snow in the mountains. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north and mid to upper 40′s Downeast. SE winds gutsing between 30-40 mph up to 50 along the coast, with the possibility of splash over and minor coastal flooding in the morning.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Westerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the lower 30′s north and upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast.

