Patriots fall to 2-9 following loss to Giants

New England Patriots place kicker Chad Ryland (37) watches as his field goal attempt sails wide...
New England Patriots place kicker Chad Ryland (37) watches as his field goal attempt sails wide left with seconds left on the clock during the fourth quarterof an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for their week 12 matchup.

New York took the first lead of the game with 1:53 left in the first half off a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito to Isaiah Hodgins.

Following two first half interceptions Mac Jones was benched and Bailey Zappe took over to begin the second half.

Zappe led a 11 play, 60-yard drive that culminated in a 7-yard Rhamondre Stevenson rushing touchdown.

New York regained the lead with 8:10 to go in the fourth quarter after a 42-yard field goal from Randy Bullock.

With under two minutes to go in regulation the Patriots drove downfield and got into field goal position.

With 0:06 to go in the fourth quarter and a chance to play for overtime rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal effectively ending the game.

New England falls to a 2-9 record and is last place in the entire AFC.

The Patriots return home next week to take on the Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.

