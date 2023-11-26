Patriots fall to 2-9 following loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for their week 12 matchup.

New York took the first lead of the game with 1:53 left in the first half off a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito to Isaiah Hodgins.

Following two first half interceptions Mac Jones was benched and Bailey Zappe took over to begin the second half.

Zappe led a 11 play, 60-yard drive that culminated in a 7-yard Rhamondre Stevenson rushing touchdown.

New York regained the lead with 8:10 to go in the fourth quarter after a 42-yard field goal from Randy Bullock.

With under two minutes to go in regulation the Patriots drove downfield and got into field goal position.

With 0:06 to go in the fourth quarter and a chance to play for overtime rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal effectively ending the game.

New England falls to a 2-9 record and is last place in the entire AFC.

The Patriots return home next week to take on the Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.

