Orono’s Ruth White qualifies for National Championships in California

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono High School’s Ruth White has earned herself a spot in the Nationals in San Diego, California on Saturday, December 9th.

White, a three-time New England cross country champion, finished 3rd in the Foot Locker Northeast Regional in Boston on Saturday with a time of 17:30.

Earlier this month White announced she’s going continue her career in college with the Boise State Broncos.

