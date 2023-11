ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - A fire heavily damaged a home in Orland Friday.

It happened on Castine Road just before 1 p.m.

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were on the scene to help fight the blaze.

No word on any injuries.

The Orland Fire Department says the home is still standing but uninhabitable and likely a total loss due to the heavy damage.

