30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
We’ll round off the weekend a little bit warmer and dry. Rain, snow, and wind move in overnight...
Rain, wind, and snow overnight into Monday
1126_A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon...
Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Fire heavily damaged an Orland home Friday afternoon.
Fire damages Orland home