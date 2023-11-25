Small Business Saturday encourages Mainers to shop small

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Small Business Saturday is a national initiative that encourages shoppers to buy local ahead of the holiday season,

Stores in Downtown Bangor were happy to welcome shoppers who made it out.

“We do do it every year. We stopped at the Rock and Art Shop, one of our favorites, and Rebecca’s. That’s where we’ve made it so far, but we are going to do the whole loop, just to make sure we don’t miss anything.” said Ashlee Black, who was shopping along Main Street.

“Everything from food, to gifts, to home decor, and women’s clothing. You know, everyone coming in is looking for something different. So, we try to have a real large variety of items, which Rebecca’s always does.” stated Rick Vigue, owner, Rebecca’s.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly 18 billion is spent on Small Business Saturday annually.

A day like today helps money spent on gifts stay here in Maine.

“It’s a kickoff to the season. It’s the first time we have our back counter open. It’s exciting, and if your livelihood comes from a retail shop, it really is important. So, understanding that you’re shopping and where you’re choosing to spend your money, does really make a difference in a lot of small businesses.” said Annette Dodd, co-owner of Rock & Art Shop.

“It just seems like Bangor has always been very welcoming and the people are friendly. You know, I get people telling me all the time, how important I am to them. Like last month, I had a woman come in, and her bill for books came to nine dollars and 97 cents and she gave me a hundred-dollar bill and said just give me 40 dollars back. You’re that important to me.” concluded Eric Furry, owner of Pro Libris Bookshop.

