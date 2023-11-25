Riding the wave of success for lobster lotion creators

Maine (WABI) - Three years ago, we told you about a new skin cream made with lobster.

A pair of students from the University of Maine in Orono developed the product with help from the Lobster Institute.

Since then Marin Skincare has gone global with its healing effects for eczema, brown tail moth caterpillar rash and more.

Joy Hollowell caught up with all involved to see why lobster lotion is crushing the competition.

======

TV 5 first interviewed Patrick Breeding and Amber Boutiette in November of 2020. The UMaine Biomedical Engineering graduates had just launched Marin Skincare about a month ago. The cream contains a type of protein found in lobster. Amber discovered it could also heal her eczema. ”We made our first $1,000 in that first day very, very quickly,” said Breeding during that interview. “And we’ve been filling hundreds of orders over the past month.”

Fast forward to November of 2023-

“We’ve grown over 900% now from our first year in business,” says Breeding, smiling. “And, it’s wild. It’s really wild.”

Marin Skincare is now a nationally recognized brand. And thanks to TikTok, Amber and Patrick have quite the international following as well.

“For the last two and a half, three years, it’s been this cycle of get inventory, turn on the marketing funnel, sell out,” says Breeding.

Initially, Amber and Patrick were working out of their home in Southern Maine.

“Where the dining room was our fulfillment area, the living room was our conference area, the kitchen was our lab and the basement was inventory,” explains Breeding. “Now, we’re in a 3,000 square foot warehouse and office in Portland.”

Initially, the couple worked with Dr. Bob Bayer to develop the product. At that time, Dr. Bayer was with the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute.

“When you look at the properties of hemocyanin, there’s a lot of data that shows it’s got anti-cancer properties, it’s got anti-viral properties,” says Bayer.

That hemocyanin is the key ingredient in Marin Skincare.

“It’s the equivalent of our blood,” explains Bayer. “And one of the things that made it attractive to me was that there are millions of pounds of this material that actually go down the drain in a lobster processing plant.”

Bayer, whose now the Research Director for Lobster Unlimited, says he’s not surprised at Marin Skincare’s quick rise to success.

“Actually I had no doubt,” he states. “These are really sharp individuals, they’re driven, they’ve got good perseverance and I knew it was going to happen.”

Now, Marin Skincare is adding a second product- lip treatment.

“This has been over two years in the making,”says Boutiette. “It was super important that it was not only working really well but very comfortable to wear.”

The lip treatment comes in two flavors- unscented and blueberry french toast.

They’re also very close to releasing a product to treat the scalp as well.

Marin Skincare is found in about 75 small retain shops around the U.S.

As well as L.L. Bean.

“It was always in our vision to be in LL Bean,” says Breeding. “I even bought Amber a little LL Bean care package for our first Marin Christmas.”

In fact, their sea serum is consistenly among the top selling products in Bean’s Home Section.

And in case you’re wondering-

“We still like each other,” says Breeding with a grin.

“Yes, we do,” adds Amber, smiling at her partner.

The couuple, who met on the first day of undergraduate school at UMaine, will celebrate 10 years together in December.

“Working on our business together has built an incredibly strong, very unique relationship of candor and communication and trust.”

======

Meanwhile, Dr. Bayer continues to find new uses for lobster byproducts.

The hemocyanin has shown promising results in treating light colored horses for melanoma. And Bayer is working with a company in Maryland to use ground up lobster shells as a filler for lithium batteries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.