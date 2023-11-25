Police investigating after shots fired into Fairfield apartment

Officers say shots were fired after an altercation Friday morning
Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police received a call early Friday morning of reported gunshots at an apartment at the American Lodge.

Fairfield and Waterville police responded to the incident and found that a guest at the apartment had been injured during some sort of altercation with two other men.

After the fight, they say the shots were fired into the apartment where the person was staying.

Fairfield police say the men fled. They’re still investigating but ask anyone with information to contact them at 207-453-9321.

We’re told there is no current threat to the public.

