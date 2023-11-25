Nice weekend, wet start to the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring a dry but chilly start to the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs well below average for this time of year. Temperature will only reach low to mid 20′s north and upper 20′s to around 30 Downeast this afternoon Winds will start out of the west and turn southwesterly through the day at around 5-10 mph. Quiet weather continue tonight with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens north and low to mid 20′s Downeast.

Sunday will be another dry day, however, it will be cloudier than today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with increasing cloud cover Sunday night ahead our next storm system. Temperatures will warm back up to around average for this time of year. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30′s north and lower 40′s Downeast. Expect increasing clouds Sunday night with our next system moving in overnight Sunday.

An area of low pressure will ride up the New England coast Sunday night into Monday and pass over the coast of Maine. Most of the region will get rain, including Bangor and Downeast Maine. However, there will be enough cold air for portions of northern Maine to sustain some accumulating snowfall. As of right now it looks the rain/snow line will set up on a line from Greenville to Houlton, with snow north of the line and rain south. Expect a coating to 1″ from Greenville to Millinocket and into Houlton, with 1-3″ north of there, some locally higher amounts are possible in higher elevations. In terms of rainfall, expect a widespread .50″ - 1″ for areas expected to stay rain for the entire event. This system will begin to wrap up late Monday afternoon/early evening. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 30′s north and mid to upper 40′s Downeast. It will also be pretty windy as the low pass over the coast. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 15-20 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph, some location along the immediate coast could see gusts closer 50 mph.

Tuesday will be drier with highs reaching the upper 20′s to lower 30′s north and mid to upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast. We’ll dry out for the rest of the work week with temperatures hanging out in the 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the low to mid 20′s north and upper 20′s to around 30 Downeast. WSW winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows drop into the upper teens north and low to mid 20′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds Sunday evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north and lower 40′s Downeast. Mostly rain with some snow in the mountains moves in overnight.

MONDAY: Rain with snow in the mountains. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north and mid to upper 40′s Downeast. SE winds gutsing between 30-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.