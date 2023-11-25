Morita’s School of Dance holds second annual holiday craft fair

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Hermon-based Morita’s School of Dance held its second annual craft fair at their studio on Saturday.

The fair featured local vendors displaying items such as crafts, baked goods, jewelry, home decor, raffles and so much more. There was even a station where shiny tinsel was weaved into people’s hair.

The funds from the fair will help benefit the Stars Dance Team, which is the performance competition team through Morita’s School of Dance.

“Our dancers are very proud to be a part of this. We have some dancers that are vendors themselves, and they’ve made their own crafts and earrings. And one has made like wood with checkers on it. So, it’s a really, really cute idea.” said Morita Tapley, owner and director of Morita’s School of Dance.

To keep the holiday spirit going, Santa joined the fun and was available to meet and take photos with the kids. They also had two photobooths set up with life sized nutcrackers for families to take holiday photos in.

Morita’s School of Dance provides an opportunity for everyone to get dancing, with classes designed from toddler to adult.

For more information, visit the Morita’s School of Dance website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.