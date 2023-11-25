Morita’s School of Dance holds second annual holiday craft fair

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Hermon-based Morita’s School of Dance held its second annual craft fair at their studio on Saturday.

The fair featured local vendors displaying items such as crafts, baked goods, jewelry, home decor, raffles and so much more. There was even a station where shiny tinsel was weaved into people’s hair.

The funds from the fair will help benefit the Stars Dance Team, which is the performance competition team through Morita’s School of Dance.

“Our dancers are very proud to be a part of this. We have some dancers that are vendors themselves, and they’ve made their own crafts and earrings. And one has made like wood with checkers on it. So, it’s a really, really cute idea.” said Morita Tapley, owner and director of Morita’s School of Dance.

To keep the holiday spirit going, Santa joined the fun and was available to meet and take photos with the kids. They also had two photobooths set up with life sized nutcrackers for families to take holiday photos in.

Morita’s School of Dance provides an opportunity for everyone to get dancing, with classes designed from toddler to adult.

For more information, visit the Morita’s School of Dance website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

High pressure will bring us a dry but cold weekend.
Nice weekend, wet start to the work week
Shots fired generic graphic.
Police investigating after shots fired into Fairfield apartment
Maine State Police confirmed the investigation Friday evening
Maine State Police investigating death in Biddeford
Marin Skincare uses compound found in lobsters to develop their skin cream
Riding the wave of success for lobster lotion creators