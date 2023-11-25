Maine State Police investigating death in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say they are assisting Biddeford police officers in a death investigation.

They confirmed the investigation Friday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Crews from our media partner, WMTW, saw police cruisers and investigators at a building on State Street.

Biddeford police say Maine State Police have taken over this investigation.

