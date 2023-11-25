Maine State Police investigating death in Biddeford

State police confirmed the investigation Friday evening
Maine State Police confirmed the investigation Friday evening
Maine State Police confirmed the investigation Friday evening(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:09 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say they are assisting Biddeford police officers in a death investigation.

They confirmed the investigation Friday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Crews from our media partner, WMTW, saw police cruisers and investigators at a building on State Street.

Biddeford police say Maine State Police have taken over this investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Shots fired generic graphic.
Police investigating after shots fired into Fairfield apartment
Marin Skincare uses compound found in lobsters to develop their skin cream
Riding the wave of success for lobster lotion creators
Clear skies tonight will result in cold overnight low with even colder wind chill values.
Frigid Tonight
Mr. and Mrs. Claus aboard a train
Santa’s Express welcomes riders in Unity