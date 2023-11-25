Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Omaha, Nebraska, are investigating the Thanksgiving shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.
Officers responded to the area of North 31st Avenue and Nicholas Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a shooting.
Police arrived to find 10-year-old Kendrick McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel transported the boy to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.
Police arrested Kendrick’s father, 47-year-old Will McDonald, on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm.
The investigation with the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is ongoing.
