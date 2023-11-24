Woodland Pulp, union workers reach tentative agreement to end strike

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After weeks of negotiations, workers at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville have accepted the latest offer from the company.

The decision brings an end to the strike that commenced on October 14th.

“I appreciate the Baileyville community, SEIU, Millwrights, Maine AFL-CIO, and our IAM members and staff for their support,” said IAM District 4 Business Representative Danny Loudermilk. “I am grateful to the Food and Medicine organization for providing groceries and turkeys for the 86 members and their families during this strike. Their donation was greatly appreciated.”

Approximately 22 Machinists Union members, supported by 20 Millwrights and 38 oilers and steam and water plant operators say they were collectively taking a stand for their job security and striving for a fair contract that upholds their core trades.

The highlights of the tentative agreement reached with Woodland Pulp include:

Job Classification and Wage Increase: All current journeymen maintenance employees will have the option to be placed in the A2 GM classification, receiving an immediate 11.6% wage increase. Those choosing to opt out will still receive increases outlined in bullet 5.

Vacation Policy: The current tiered vacation system will be removed, allowing all employees to cap out with a fifth week of vacation.

Paid Sick Leave: Employees will be eligible for 20 hours of earned paid sick leave, usable in 1-hour increments.

Equity Adjustment: Employees in the bottom five Water and Steam plant classifications will receive an immediate equity adjustment of $0.30 to $1.00 per hour.

Wage Increases: General wage increases of 4%, 3%, and 3%.

Ratification Bonus: A ratification bonus of $750 per employee.

Bargaining Unit Proportion Guarantee: A guarantee of bargaining unit proportion for the life of the Agreement.

“I want to personally thank the elected officials, community, and our negotiating committee,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. We look forward to moving ahead in a spirit of mutual success.”

“I am extremely proud of the solidarity and resilience shown by our members and the community,” said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. We will always fight for a brighter future for IAM members and their families at Woodland Pulp.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.