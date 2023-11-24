WATCH: Deer runs through Rockland store on Thanksgiving Day
Rockland Police released bodycam footage of a white tail deer roaming a retail store
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A deer got caught in a Rockland store on Thanksgiving Day and it was all caught on video.
Rockland Police say they responded to an alarm call at a local store around 1 p.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found a front glass window smashed out and items knocked over inside.
Police began securing the entry and exit points, before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s) who were suspected to be inside the store.
Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise!
The intruder turned out to be a deer; possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping!
The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.
