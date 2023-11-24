Santa’s Express welcomes riders in Unity

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - With thanksgiving out of the way, Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad’s Santa’s Express is full steam ahead.

“It just never gets old, and we never get old! So, we just keep doing it year after year and this particular train is very special to us. So, we just love to be able to come here in the winter months, that’s just before Christmas, and, and see all the children, and enjoy the time.” said Santa Claus.

“And the joy of their smiles and the laughter.” added Mrs. Claus.

“It boosts our spirit greatly throughout the year.” continued Santa.

As the train made its route, guests were treated to hot cocoa, songs, trivia, and of course, an opportunity to talk to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Those aboard were also privileged with views of Unity Pond and the surrounding countryside.

“My grammy went with me, and my brother, and mama, and I saw water all around.” said Riley, a passenger on Santa’s Express.

“We have a causeway that goes along Unity Pond. It’s about a mile or so, and it’s a really great view and you get to see sort of a lot of the Amish farms through Waldo County and a lot of the great scenery that a lot of people come to Maine to enjoy.” said Finn Kelly, who is training to be a conductor at the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad.

The railroad offers events on a year-round basis. The Santa Express is just one of those. Events like this wouldn’t be possible without all of the volunteers that dedicate their time.

“This is what I volunteer for. This is the fun of it, the family time. I raised my kids, and now I’m watching other people raising their children, and it’s just fun for me to see the happiness.” said Julie Smith, a volunteer at the railroad.

“Once we get past Thanksgiving. Then it’s just joy and song and just enjoying the season and waiting for the snow and full speed ahead.” stated Mr. Claus.

“Time flies, but it’s a wonderful joyous time.” concluded Mrs. Claus.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.