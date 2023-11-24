Police searching for suspects of South Portland home invasion

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Two suspects are at large after a home invasion in South Portland Wednesday night.

Police called to Sawyer Street around 8:30 p.m. about an armed home invasion and shots fired. When they arrived, the suspects had left the scene. No serious injuries have been reported.

The public is not in any danger, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.