Police searching for suspects of South Portland home invasion

Police claim shots were fired with no serious injuries.
(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Two suspects are at large after a home invasion in South Portland Wednesday night.

Police called to Sawyer Street around 8:30 p.m. about an armed home invasion and shots fired. When they arrived, the suspects had left the scene. No serious injuries have been reported.

The public is not in any danger, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

More sunshine Friday with a few flakes in the mountains. Breezy winds will make it feel below...
Sunny, Cold & Breezy Black Friday
gravy being poured
Bucksport Church offers community a free Thanksgiving meal
Volunteers on Thanksgiving
The Mansion Church gives Thanksgiving meal and warmth
Free Thanksgiving meal in Hermon
Lynde Lodge hosts 15th annual free Thanksgiving dinner